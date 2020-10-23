Cool climate wine maker recognised as industry best

Justin Jarrett has been awarded the 2019 Graham Gregory Award in recognition of his contribution to the NSW wine industry through sustainable and organic viticulture.

Member for Upper Hunter Michael Johnsen presented Mr Jarrett the prestigious honour today and congratulated him for his 25-year history of quality wine making.

“Mr Jarrett’s strong leadership attributes and his contribution to research and development have assisted the growth of the NSW wine industry,” Mr Johnsen said.

“After more than two decades in the industry, he is a worthy recipient of the 2019 Graham Gregory Award, which was a challenging decision for the judges, with such a strong list of candidates.

“Mr Jarrett, owner of See Saw Wine, first planted vines in 1995 and was the first certified organic winemaker in the Orange region.”

The estate-grown fruit is nurtured using sustainable and organic viticulture, followed by minimal intervention winemaking, which results in beautifully balanced handcrafted wine.

NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) Deputy Director General Agriculture Kate Lorimer-Ward said the wine industry had also benefited from Mr Jarrett’s involvement in research and development into new technologies.

“Mr Jarrett has continued to enthusiastically inspire the next generation of wine makers and is extremely dedicated to promoting the wines of the prestigious food and wine region of Orange and across the State,” Ms Lorimer-Ward said.

“Through his involvement in research and development we have seen the improved use of drones, robotics and mechanical equipment to manage vineyards.

“His contribution doesn’t end there, having held several leadership positions on the Orange Region Vignerons Association and the NSW Wine Industry Board.”

NSW DPI is a sponsor of the award which is named after former NSW Agriculture Deputy Director General Graham Gregory, who was instrumental in the development of the NSW wine industry.

